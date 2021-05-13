Navy Nurse Corps Cake Cutting Ceremony at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa

Navy Nurse Corps birthday cake is cut at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command celebrates Navy Nurse Corps 113th Birthday this year. Cake cutting and birthday letter reading ceremonies were held at three branch clinics: Kaneohe Bay, Makalapa, and Shipyard Clinic on May 13, 2021 to allow for social distancing in lieu of one larger ceremony.

Date Taken: 05.13.2021, by Macy Hinds