Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command celebrates Navy Nurse Corps 113th Birthday at Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay. Cake cutting and birthday letter reading ceremonies were held at three branch clinics: Kaneohe Bay, Makalapa, and Shipyard Clinic on May 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 16:35
|Photo ID:
|6645555
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-WF582-098
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Nurse Corps Birthday Celebrated at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
