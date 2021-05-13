Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Nurse Corps Birthday Celebrated at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 5]

    Navy Nurse Corps Birthday Celebrated at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command celebrates Navy Nurse Corps 113th Birthday at Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay. Cake cutting and birthday letter reading ceremonies were held at three branch clinics: Kaneohe Bay, Makalapa, and Shipyard Clinic on May 13, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 16:35
    Photo ID: 6645555
    VIRIN: 210513-N-WF582-098
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Navy Nurse Corps Birthday Celebrated at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor Celebrates Navy Nurse Corps Birthday
    Navy Nurse Corps Cake Cutting Ceremony at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa
    Cake is served for Navy Nurse Corps Birthday at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa
    Navy Nurse Corps Birthday Cake cut at Shipyard Clinic

    Navy Nurse Corps

