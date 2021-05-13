Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 16:35 Photo ID: 6645555 VIRIN: 210513-N-WF582-098 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.22 MB Location: HI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Navy Nurse Corps Birthday Celebrated at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.