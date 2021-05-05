IMCOM-Readiness director tours Fort Campbell on official visit, engages workforce

Brenda Lee McCullough, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness, and Jessica Stonesifer, interim deputy garrison commander, host a female mentoring session May 5 in the Eagle Conference Room. The event, hosted during McCullough’s latest visit to Fort Campbell, marked the first time she gave a mentoring session specifically for women.

Date Taken: 05.05.2021
Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US