Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMCOM-Readiness director tours Fort Campbell on official visit, engages workforce [Image 3 of 5]

    IMCOM-Readiness director tours Fort Campbell on official visit, engages workforce

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Brenda Lee McCullough, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness, addresses Fort Campbell’s civilian workforce alongside Col. Jeremy D. Bell, Fort Campbell garrison commander, May 5 during a garrison workforce town hall hosted in the Eagle Conference Room.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 16:21
    Photo ID: 6645549
    VIRIN: 210514-A-N1234-003
    Resolution: 1769x1172
    Size: 190.49 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM-Readiness director tours Fort Campbell on official visit, engages workforce [Image 5 of 5], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IMCOM-Readiness director tours Fort Campbell on official visit, engages workforce
    IMCOM-Readiness director tours Fort Campbell on official visit, engages workforce
    IMCOM-Readiness director tours Fort Campbell on official visit, engages workforce
    IMCOM-Readiness director tours Fort Campbell on official visit, engages workforce
    IMCOM-Readiness director tours Fort Campbell on official visit, engages workforce

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    IMCOM-Readiness director tours Fort Campbell on official visit, engages workforce

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    IMCOM
    McCullough
    ID-R

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT