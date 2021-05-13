Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMTC Unit Retention NCO Puerto Rico [Image 8 of 9]

    SMTC Unit Retention NCO Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by ShannonShannon Gray 

    Strength Maintenance Training Center

    During the Month of March SFC Robert Peyton and Mr. Brandon Arnold traveled to Puerto Rico to conduct a Unit Retention NCO Course for the PR Army National Guard (ARNG). This course is vital to the overall end strength goals of the PR ARNG.

