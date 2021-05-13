SMTC Unit Retention NCO Puerto Rico

During the Month of March SFC Robert Peyton and Mr. Brandon Arnold traveled to Puerto Rico to conduct a Unit Retention NCO Course for the PR Army National Guard (ARNG). This course is vital to the overall end strength goals of the PR ARNG.

