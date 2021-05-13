SMTC Unit Retention NCO Puerto Rico

During the Month of March SFC Robert Peyton and Mr. Brandon Arnold traveled to Puerto Rico to conduct a Unit Retention NCO Course for the PR Army National Guard (ARNG). This course is vital to the overall end strength goals of the PR ARNG.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 13:18
|Photo ID:
|6645084
|VIRIN:
|210513-Z-OC800-001-US
|Resolution:
|711x887
|Size:
|74.35 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
