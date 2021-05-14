Ordnance dedicates training facility to Col. George ‘Burling’ Jarrett

Ann Jarrett MacDonald, daughter of Col. George “Burling” Jarrett, along with her sons, retired Col. Michael Travis (right) and William Harrison Travis (left) unveil the plaque honoring Jarrett at the at the dedication ceremony of the Ordnance Training Support Facility May 14, 2021. The building was dedicated in honor of Jarrett, a member of the Ordnance Hall of Fame with a culmination of service to the ordnance community lasting nearly 50 years.

