Ordnance dedicates training facility to Col. George ‘Burling’ Jarrett

Maj. Gen. David Wilson, former Chief of Ordnance, and Ann Jarrett MacDonald, daughter of Col. George “Burling” Jarrett, cut the ribbon dedicating the Ordnance Training Support Facility during a ceremony May 14, 2021. The event took place on the 209th birthday of the Army Ordnance Corps.

