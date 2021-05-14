Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ordnance dedicates training facility to Col. George ‘Burling’ Jarrett [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. David Wilson, former Chief of Ordnance, and Ann Jarrett MacDonald, daughter of Col. George “Burling” Jarrett, cut the ribbon dedicating the Ordnance Training Support Facility during a ceremony May 14, 2021. The event took place on the 209th birthday of the Army Ordnance Corps.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 13:31
    Photo ID: 6645134
    VIRIN: 210514-A-VF557-388
    Resolution: 6000x2361
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ordnance dedicates training facility to Col. George ‘Burling’ Jarrett [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ordnance dedicates training facility to Col. George &lsquo;Burling&rsquo; Jarrett

    military history
    Fort Lee
    new facilities
    CASCOM
    Sustainment Center of Excellence
    Fort-Lee-News-2021
    Ordnance Training and Support Facility

