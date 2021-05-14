Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colacicco-Mayhugh Credits Family, Teamwork in Humble Awards Speech [Image 2 of 2]

    Colacicco-Mayhugh Credits Family, Teamwork in Humble Awards Speech

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by RAMIN KHALILI 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Lt. Col. Michelle Colacicco-Mayhugh (center) receives her 2021 Heroes of Military Medicine award while flanked by Brigadier General (Dr.) Mary Krueger, deputy chief of staff for support, Office of the Surgeon General and U.S. Army Medical Command (left) and HJF president and CEO Joseph Caravalho (right) at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., on May 6. (Image Courtesy: Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 12:13
    Photo ID: 6644906
    VIRIN: 210514-O-QO895-800
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 142.35 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colacicco-Mayhugh Credits Family, Teamwork in Humble Awards Speech [Image 2 of 2], by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Colacicco-Mayhugh Credits Family, Teamwork in Humble Awards Speech
    Colacicco-Mayhugh Credits Family, Teamwork in Humble Awards Speech

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFC
    HMM
    USAMRDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT