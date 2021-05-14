Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colacicco-Mayhugh Credits Family, Teamwork in Humble Awards Speech [Image 1 of 2]

    Colacicco-Mayhugh Credits Family, Teamwork in Humble Awards Speech

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by RAMIN KHALILI 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Lt. Col. Michelle Colacicco-Mayhugh delivers remarks at the 2021 Heroes of Military Medicine awards ceremony at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., on May 6. (Image Courtesy: Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 12:13
    Photo ID: 6644905
    VIRIN: 210514-O-QO895-723
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 96.57 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colacicco-Mayhugh Credits Family, Teamwork in Humble Awards Speech [Image 2 of 2], by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Colacicco-Mayhugh Credits Family, Teamwork in Humble Awards Speech
    Colacicco-Mayhugh Credits Family, Teamwork in Humble Awards Speech

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFC
    HMM
    USAMRDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT