The “Don’t Touch the Lava” event at Atkins Functional Fitness Facility gave participants a chance to test their balance, agility and strength with only one rule to follow – if your feet touch the floor, you lose. To win, participants navigated a course of jump boxes, ropes and the Alpha Warrior Rig, and top prize went to the finisher with the fastest time. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
05.14.2021
05.14.2021
|6644866
|210513-A-XX986-006
|3712x5568
|11.34 MB
FORT DRUM, NY, US
|1
|0
Fort Drum's Strong B.A.N.D.S. events put focus on fitness, wellness
