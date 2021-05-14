The “Don’t Touch the Lava” event at Atkins Functional Fitness Facility gave participants a chance to test their balance, agility and strength with only one rule to follow – if your feet touch the floor, you lose. To win, participants navigated a course of jump boxes, ropes and the Alpha Warrior Rig, and top prize went to the finisher with the fastest time. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 12:05 Photo ID: 6644866 VIRIN: 210513-A-XX986-006 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 11.34 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum’s Strong B.A.N.D.S. events put focus on fitness, wellness [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.