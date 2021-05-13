Fort Drum’s Strong B.A.N.D.S. events put focus on fitness, wellness

More than a dozen community members gathered at Magrath Sports Complex for a sprint triathlon, hosted by Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR). The staff designed the event to allow participants the option to either use a spin bike or ride their own road bike on a 12-mile course outside. This was one of many activities planned this month at Fort Drum in support of the Army Strong B.A.N.D.S. (Strong Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength) campaign. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 by Michael Strasser