    Coast Guard and NAMSI partners take part in PASSEX in San Diego [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard and NAMSI partners take part in PASSEX in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward (WPC 1130), along with the U.S. Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and Mexican Navy participated in a North American Maritime Security Initiatives passing exercise Thursday off the coast of Point Loma.

