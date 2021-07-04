Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Green Berets Conduct MEDEVAC Training [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S. Army Green Berets Conduct MEDEVAC Training

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Yvonne Najera 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to Special Operations Command Europe conduct a rotary wing asset infiltration, exfiltration and casualty evacuation exercise, utilizing a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Stuttgart, Germany, April 6-8, 2021. Teams refreshed their medical training to treat the wounded and quickly prepare them for medical evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

    MEDEVAC
    SOCEUR
    Army Strong
    Special Operations Command Europe
    1-10 Special Forces
    StrongEurope

