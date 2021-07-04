U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to Special Operations Command Europe conduct a rotary wing asset infiltration, exfiltration and casualty evacuation exercise, utilizing a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Stuttgart, Germany, April 6-8, 2021. Teams refreshed their medical training to treat the wounded and quickly prepare them for medical evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 07:22
|Photo ID:
|6644296
|VIRIN:
|210407-A-ZQ575-0083
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|16.8 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
This work, U.S. Army Green Berets Conduct MEDEVAC Training [Image 10 of 10], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
