U.S. Army Green Berets Conduct MEDEVAC Training

U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to Special Operations Command Europe conduct a rotary wing asset infiltration, exfiltration and casualty evacuation exercise, utilizing a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Stuttgart, Germany, April 6-8, 2021. Teams refreshed their medical training to treat the wounded and quickly prepare them for medical evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

