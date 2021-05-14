Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC1 Dillalo Re-enlistment [Image 6 of 6]

    AC1 Dillalo Re-enlistment

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 14, 2021) – Air Traffic Controller 1st class Vincent M. Dillalo, assigned to the Air Operations department on Diego Garcia, gives a speech during his re-enlistment ceremony, May 14, 2021. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 06:35
    Photo ID: 6644281
    VIRIN: 210514-N-US228-1008
    Resolution: 3980x3184
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: FPO, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AC1 Dillalo Re-enlistment [Image 6 of 6], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

