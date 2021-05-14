DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 14, 2021) – Air Traffic Controller 1st class Vincent M. Dillalo, assigned to the Air Operations department on Diego Garcia, receives his Honorable Discharge letter from Lt. James D. Butz, the department head and Air Boss of the Air Operations department, during his re-enlistment ceremony, May 14, 2021. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 06:34 Photo ID: 6644276 VIRIN: 210514-N-US228-1005 Resolution: 3402x2722 Size: 5.82 MB Location: FPO, IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AC1 Dillalo Re-enlistment [Image 6 of 6], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.