Special Forces from North Macedonia and the U.S. head to the field for Trojan Footprint 21

A U.S. Army Special Forces soldier assigned to 10th Special Forces Group leads his counterpart from North Macedonia through a stress shooting drill held on May 12 2021 as part of Exercise Trojan Footprint 21. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Rob Kunzig)

