    Special Forces from North Macedonia and the U.S. head to the field for Trojan Footprint 21 [Image 21 of 26]

    Special Forces from North Macedonia and the U.S. head to the field for Trojan Footprint 21

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.14.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Kunzig 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A U.S. Army Special Forces soldier assigned to 10th Special Forces Group leads his counterpart from North Macedonia through a stress shooting drill held on May 12 2021 as part of Exercise Trojan Footprint 21. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Rob Kunzig)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 05:22
    This work, Special Forces from North Macedonia and the U.S. head to the field for Trojan Footprint 21 [Image 26 of 26], by 1LT Robert Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Forces from North Macedonia and the U.S. head to the field for Trojan Footprint 21
    TAGS

    SOF
    SOCEUR
    Special Forces
    North Macedonia
    TFP21
    Trojan Footprint 21

