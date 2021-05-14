Special Forces From U.S. and North Macedonia Participate in Trojan Footprint 21

U.S. Special Forces soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group share notes on the tactics of their counterparts from North Macedonia during a field training exercise held on May 10 2021 as part of Exercise Trojan Footprint 21. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Rob Kunzig)

