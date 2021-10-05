Cherry Point Sailors Honor Clinic Namesake, Medal of Honor Recipient

Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry point lay a wreath at the Marine Corps Memorial on Monday, May 10 in Arlington, Virginia. The wreath-laying honored the memory of Pharmacist’s Mate Second Class William D. Halyburton Jr., the namesake of the Navy Medical Clinic located on MCAS Cherry Point.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 04:31
|Photo ID:
|6644213
|VIRIN:
|210510-O-KJ310-824
|Resolution:
|2000x900
|Size:
|840.35 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
