Cherry Point Sailors Honor Clinic Namesake, Medal of Honor Recipient

Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry point lay a wreath at the Marine Corps Memorial on Monday, May 10 in Arlington, Virginia. The wreath-laying honored the memory of Pharmacist’s Mate Second Class William D. Halyburton Jr., the namesake of the Navy Medical Clinic located on MCAS Cherry Point.

