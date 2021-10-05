Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Honor Clinic Namesake, Medal of Honor Recipient [Image 2 of 4]

    Cherry Point Sailors Honor Clinic Namesake, Medal of Honor Recipient

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry point lay a wreath at the Marine Corps Memorial on Monday, May 10 in Arlington, Virginia. The wreath-laying honored the memory of Pharmacist’s Mate Second Class William D. Halyburton Jr., the namesake of the Navy Medical Clinic located on MCAS Cherry Point.

    medal of honor
    Navy medicine
    marines
    navymedicine

