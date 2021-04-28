Sgt. 1st Class Gregorio Estrada, Patriot Master Gunner course lead instructor from 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment located at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, guides Staff Sgt. Shane Viernum, Patriot fire control enhanced operator with 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, through a class assignment during the PMG couse at Kadena Air Base, Japan April 29. The Patriot Master Gunner Course is currently being held in Japan for the first time. Air Defenders across the Indo-Pacific region are gaining an advanced understanding of air defense operations, standards, and doctrine during PMG class 701-21 hosted by the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Kadena Air Base from April 19 to June 28, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 03:45 Photo ID: 6644194 VIRIN: 210429-A-PI656-002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.31 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patriot Master Gunner course instructor guides student [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.