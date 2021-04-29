Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley speaks to Patriot Master Gunner students

Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade senior enlisted advisor, speaks to the students of Patriot Master Gunner course class 701-21 students about the importance of the knowledge the course offers during a visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan April 29. The Patriot Master Gunner Course is currently being held in Japan for the first time from April 19 to June 28, 2021.

