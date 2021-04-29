Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley speaks to Patriot Master Gunner students

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade senior enlisted advisor, speaks to the students of Patriot Master Gunner course class 701-21 students about the importance of the knowledge the course offers during a visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan April 29. The Patriot Master Gunner Course is currently being held in Japan for the first time from April 19 to June 28, 2021.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley speaks to Patriot Master Gunner students [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patriot Master Gunner Course

