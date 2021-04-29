Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade senior enlisted advisor, speaks to the students of Patriot Master Gunner course class 701-21 students about the importance of the knowledge the course offers during a visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan April 29. The Patriot Master Gunner Course is currently being held in Japan for the first time from April 19 to June 28, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 03:45
|Photo ID:
|6644193
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-PI656-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.06 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley speaks to Patriot Master Gunner students [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Patriot Master Gunner Course held in Japan for the first time
