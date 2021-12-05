PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2021) Airman Sean Manzar, from Greenwood, Calif., operates a spot dolley in the hanger bay of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 12. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 00:27 Photo ID: 6644111 VIRIN: 210512-N-HV010-1096 Resolution: 6552x4370 Size: 1.03 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.