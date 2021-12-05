USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2021) An MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepares to land on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 12. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting training with the 11th MEU off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021