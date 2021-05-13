Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics arrive in Honduras

Maria Antonieta Castro, director at Hospital del Sur, briefs the team of U.S.military medics in Choluteca, Honduras, May 13, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase JTF-B’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

Date Taken: 05.13.2021
Location: CHOLUTECA, HN