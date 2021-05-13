Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics arrive in Honduras [Image 2 of 2]

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics arrive in Honduras

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Maria Antonieta Castro, director at Hospital del Sur, briefs the team of U.S.military medics in Choluteca, Honduras, May 13, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase JTF-B’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics arrive in Honduras [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Surgery
    Honduras
    RS21
    Resolute Sentinel 21

