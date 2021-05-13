Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    A team of U.S. military medics take inventory of supplies at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 13, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 23:08
    Photo ID: 6644086
    VIRIN: 210513-F-GK873-010
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 294.03 KB
    Location: CHOLUTECA, HN 
    This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics arrive in Honduras [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Surgery
    Honduras
    3N0X6
    RS21
    Resolute Sentinel

