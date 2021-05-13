A team of U.S. military medics take inventory of supplies at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 13, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 23:08
|Photo ID:
|6644086
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-GK873-010
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|294.03 KB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics arrive in Honduras [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics arrive in Honduras
LEAVE A COMMENT