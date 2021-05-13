Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics arrive in Honduras

A team of U.S. military medics take inventory of supplies at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 13, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

