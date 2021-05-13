Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Moor-to-Buoy Evolution [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Moor-to-Buoy Evolution

    JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brett Cote 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210513-N-IP743-0524 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2021) Seaman Jesse Walker, from Montgomery, Ala., (left) leads a team of Sailors pulling out a length of anchor chain during a seamanship evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 20:00
    Location: JP
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Moor-to-Buoy Evolution [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forward deployed
    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    CTF 71
    moor to buoy

