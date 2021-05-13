Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Moor-to-Buoy Evolution

210513-N-IP743-0102 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2021) Sailors moor the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) to a buoy as part of a seamanship evolution. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

