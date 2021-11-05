15th MEU Marines refuel F15C at FARP during Northern Edge 2021

210511-M-PQ459-1001 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 11, 2021) – U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, drain a collapsible fabric fuel tank during a forward arming and refueling point in Cold Bay, Alaska, in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

