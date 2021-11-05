Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines refuel F15C at FARP during Northern Edge 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    15th MEU Marines refuel F15C at FARP during Northern Edge 2021

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210511-M-PQ459-1006 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 11, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Quindarious Harrold, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, refuels a U.S. Air Force F15C assigned to 67th Fighter Squadron, 18th Operations Group, during a forward arming and refueling point in Cold Bay, Alaska, in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 19:24
    Photo ID: 6643734
    VIRIN: 210511-M-PQ459-1006
    Resolution: 4965x3310
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: COLD BAY, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines refuel F15C at FARP during Northern Edge 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FARP
    15th MEU
    Marines
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

