    Day 3 – JBSA Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    Day 3 – JBSA Best Warrior Competition 2021

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jamil Birden 

    U.S. Army North

    Spc. Jesse Estrada, assigned to the Medical Center of Excellence, pauses between events during the Joint Base San Antonio Best Warrior Competition May 12, 2021, at Camp Bullis, Texas. The 2021 Joint Base San Antonio Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jamil Birden)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 18:17
    Photo ID: 6643681
    VIRIN: 210513-A-KR339-1166
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day 3 – JBSA Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jamil Birden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    U.S. Army South
    JBSA
    U.S. Army North (Fifth Army)
    MEDCoE

