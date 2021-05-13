Day 3 – JBSA Best Warrior Competition 2021

Sgt. 1st Class Christian Jones, assigned to the Medical Center of Excellence, conducts a functions check on the SIG Sauer M17 service pistol during a Joint Base San Antonio Best Warrior Competition training event May 12, 2021, at Camp Bullis, Texas. The 2021 Joint Base San Antonio Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jamil Birden)

