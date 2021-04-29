Comm Focal Point technicians Tech. Sgt. Justin Shaffer, 242nd CBCS, prepares communication status reports while Senior Master Sgt. Mindy McGrath, performs a Staff Assistance Visit. McGrath is from the 254th CCG, Hensley Field, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6643662
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-MW617-526
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 242 CBCS participates in Agile Phoenix Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rose M Lust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
242 CBCS participates in Agile Phoenix Exercise
