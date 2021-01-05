Members of the 242nd CBCS construct a satellite communications site during the Agile Phoenix exercise at Camp Murray, Washington. The exercise is designed to build full spectrum readiness through basic deployment training. The 242nd was hosted by the 111th Air Support Operations Squadron.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 17:52 Photo ID: 6643661 VIRIN: 210501-F-MW617-425 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.23 MB Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 242 CBCS participates in Agile Phoenix Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rose M Lust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.