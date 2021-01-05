Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    242 CBCS participates in Agile Phoenix Exercise

    242 CBCS participates in Agile Phoenix Exercise

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose M Lust 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 242nd CBCS construct a satellite communications site during the Agile Phoenix exercise at Camp Murray, Washington. The exercise is designed to build full spectrum readiness through basic deployment training. The 242nd was hosted by the 111th Air Support Operations Squadron.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6643661
    VIRIN: 210501-F-MW617-425
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 242 CBCS participates in Agile Phoenix Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rose M Lust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    242 CBCS participates in Agile Phoenix Exercise

    Routine

    242 CBCS
    WAANG
    FAFB

