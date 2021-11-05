CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (May 11, 2021) - A TH-119 helicopter sits on the flight line at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, May 11. The TH-119 is the commercially available variant of the TH-73A, which will replace the TH-57 Sea Ranger to meet advanced rotary wing and intermediate tilt-rotor training requirements for the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard through 2050. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 17:28
|Photo ID:
|6643654
|VIRIN:
|210511-N-OT909-1461
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.94 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNATRA receives tour of TH-119 helicopter at NAS Corpus Christi [Image 4 of 4], by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT