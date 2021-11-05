CNATRA receives tour of TH-119 helicopter at NAS Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (May 11, 2021) - A TH-119 helicopter piloted by Chief of Naval Air Training Chief of Staff Capt. Scott Starkey lands at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, May 11. The TH-119 is the commercially available variant of the TH-73A, which will replace the TH-57 Sea Ranger to meet advanced rotary wing and intermediate tilt-rotor training requirements for the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard through 2050. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

