    CNATRA receives tour of TH-119 helicopter at NAS Corpus Christi

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Anne Owens 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (May 11, 2021) - A TH-119 helicopter piloted by Chief of Naval Air Training Chief of Staff Capt. Scott Starkey lands at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, May 11. The TH-119 is the commercially available variant of the TH-73A, which will replace the TH-57 Sea Ranger to meet advanced rotary wing and intermediate tilt-rotor training requirements for the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard through 2050. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

    VIRIN: 210511-N-OT909-1367
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNATRA receives tour of TH-119 helicopter at NAS Corpus Christi [Image 4 of 4], by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    helicopter
    th-73A
    AHTS

