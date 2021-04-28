EOD helps keep Tucson safe

From left, Officer Joshua Corn, Pima Regional Bomb Squad technician, shows Airman 1st Class Noah Blakley, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight team member, U. S. Air Force Capt. Travis Ellison, 355th CES EOD Flight Commander, and Airman 1st Class Ronald Cataldo, 355th CES EOD team member, how to prepare explosives during demolition training in Tucson, Arizona, April 28, 2021. The Pima Regional Bomb Squad provided a valuable opportunity for both sides to learn, develop and network by hosting the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

