A Pima Regional Bomb Squad technician observes a successful detonation during a range day in Tucson, Arizona, April 28, 2021. The Pima Regional Bomb Squad worked alongside the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight to practice safe demolition and range procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 16:23
|Photo ID:
|6643521
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-FZ485-1010
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD helps keep Tucson safe [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT