    EOD helps keep Tucson safe [Image 8 of 9]

    EOD helps keep Tucson safe

    TUCSON, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    A Pima Regional Bomb Squad technician observes a successful detonation during a range day in Tucson, Arizona, April 28, 2021. The Pima Regional Bomb Squad worked alongside the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight to practice safe demolition and range procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD helps keep Tucson safe, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    DM

