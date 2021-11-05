Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Community Salutes ceremony, Bucks County [Image 3 of 3]

    Our Community Salutes ceremony, Bucks County

    IVYLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210511-N-WF272-1144 IVYLAND, Pa. (May 11, 2021) Cmdr. Todd Winn, from Aurora, Colo., commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, future Sailors and Navy Counselor 1st Class Elizabeth Biri, from Bridgeton, Maine, pose for a group photo during a Bucks County Our Community Salutes ceremony in Ivyland, Pennsylvania. Our Community Salutes program recognizes and supports high school seniors who enlist into the military immediately after high school graduation, and provides them with resources that aid in their transition into military service. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

