Our Community Salutes ceremony, Bucks County

210511-N-WF272-1118 IVYLAND, Pa. (May 11, 2021) A Cherokee High School graduate, future Sailor Brianna Harlan, with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, poses for a photo during a Bucks County Our Community Salutes ceremony in Ivyland, Pennsylvania. Our Community Salutes program recognizes and supports high school seniors who enlist into the military immediately after high school graduation, and provides them with resources that aid in their transition into military service. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

