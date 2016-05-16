Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRAIR's Pilot Bioproduction Facility Reopens After Renovations [Image 4 of 4]

    WRAIR's Pilot Bioproduction Facility Reopens After Renovations

    05.16.2016

    Photo by Mike Walters 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    The Pilot Bioproduction Facility (PBF) is a cGMP-compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing facility located in Silver Spring, MD, at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. The PBF completed extensive renovations in 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Walter)

