The Pilot Bioproduction Facility (PBF) is a cGMP-compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing facility located in Silver Spring, MD, at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. The PBF completed extensive renovations in 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Walter)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 14:39
|Photo ID:
|6643274
|VIRIN:
|160516-A-YF822-086
|Resolution:
|4800x2704
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WRAIR's Pilot Bioproduction Facility Reopens After Renovations [Image 4 of 4], by Mike Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT