The Pilot Bioproduction Facility (PBF) is a cGMP-compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing facility located in Silver Spring, MD, at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. The PBF completed extensive renovations in 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Walter)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 14:39
|Photo ID:
|6643245
|VIRIN:
|181121-A-YF822-836
|Resolution:
|3968x2640
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WRAIR's Pilot Bioproduction Facility Reopens After Renovations [Image 4 of 4], by Mike Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
