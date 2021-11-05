Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. tanis kilgore 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army Spc. Cody Strachan, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 326th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), confirms pre-screen questions with a community member before administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccination Center at the United Center in Chicago, May 11, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanis Kilgore / 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 14:23
    Photo ID: 6643269
    VIRIN: 210511-A-YV539-020
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.91 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Soldiers continue to support FEMA at the United Center COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center, Chicago. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT tanis kilgore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army North
    ARNORTH
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    101
    COVID relief

