101st Soldiers continue to support FEMA at the United Center COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center, Chicago.

U.S. Army Sgt. Olubukola Ntia, a motor transport operator assigned to Alpha Company, 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), registers a community member with an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccination Center at the United Center in Chicago, May 11, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanis Kilgore / 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

