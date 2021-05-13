Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCENTCOM Armed Forces Day enlistment ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    USCENTCOM Armed Forces Day enlistment ceremony

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Roderick Jacquote 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, shakes hands with a new service member following an enlistment ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, May 13th, 2021. Forty-four Tampa Bay area new recruits from multiple services took part in the ceremony in recognition of Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Roderick Jacquote)

    USCENTCOM
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Armed Forces Day
    Tampa
    enlistment ceremony

