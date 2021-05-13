USCENTCOM Armed Forces Day enlistment ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, shakes hands with a new service member following an enlistment ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, May 13th, 2021. Forty-four Tampa Bay area new recruits from multiple services took part in the ceremony in recognition of Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Roderick Jacquote)
