USCENTCOM Armed Forces Day enlistment ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, addresses future service members prior to an enlistment ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, May 13th, 2021. Forty-four Tampa Bay area new recruits from multiple services took part in the ceremony in recognition of Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Roderick Jacquote)

