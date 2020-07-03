Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM TACPs run for fallen

    JBLM TACPs run for fallen

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force tactical air control party Airman with the 5th Air Support Operations Squadron leads memorial pushups following a 24-hour memorial run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 7, 2021 This annual run is held to not only honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, but to also raise funds to support their families and support those who have been wounded in action.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:24
    Photo ID: 6642964
    VIRIN: 210507-F-CP748-1004
    Resolution: 2281x1630
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    This work, JBLM TACPs run for fallen, by A1C Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    JBLM
    22 STS
    Team McChord
    17 STS
    5 ASOS

