JBLM TACPs run for fallen

A U.S. Air Force tactical air control party Airman with the 5th Air Support Operations Squadron leads memorial pushups following a 24-hour memorial run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 7, 2021 This annual run is held to not only honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, but to also raise funds to support their families and support those who have been wounded in action.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)

