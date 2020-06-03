U.S. Air Force tactical air control party Airmen with the 1st Air Support Operations Group, 5th Air Support Operations Squadron, 22nd Special Tactics Squadron and 17th STS participate in a 24-hour memorial run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 6, 2021. This annual run is held to not only honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, but to also raise funds to support their families and support those who have been wounded in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:24 Photo ID: 6642961 VIRIN: 210506-F-CP748-1009 Resolution: 4782x3182 Size: 2.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM TACPs run for fallen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.