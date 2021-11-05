Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week MWD Demo [Image 3 of 3]

    Police Week MWD Demo

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Military Working Dog Ricky takes down 2nd Lt. Laken Watson, 27 Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., May 12, 2021. This MWD demo was a part of the event schedule for Police Week.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcel Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:14
    Photo ID: 6642958
    VIRIN: 210511-F-UQ502-789
    This work, Police Week MWD Demo [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

